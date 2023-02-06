It's almost time for a new dynasty in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ant-Man threequel introduces two new characters to the Multiverse Saga: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll), the Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing. Within the Quantum Realm is where audiences will meet Majors' time-conquering Kang, a multiversal variant of He Who Remains (Majors), ruler of the Time Variance Authority as seen in Marvel's Loki series. "I will take my revenge on those who banished me, and I will burn them out of time," vows Kang in a new featurette, which you can watch below before Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th.

"Kang the Conqueror is the new iconic villain in the MCU," says producer Kevin Feige of the master of time, who next menaces Earth's mightiest heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. For director Peyton Reed, "We knew we wanted to go to places that we'd never been, and pitting Ant-Man against a major villain felt perfect."

"Audiences have seen a version of this character in the series Loki," notes Paul Rudd, reprising his role as ex-con Scott Lang for the first time since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. It was Loki where the titular god of mischief (Tom Hiddleston) and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) encountered He Who Remains, who ominously warned of Kang's inevitable rule across time. "In our film, he's very different."

"Kang is an infinite number of different personas, and you need an actor to be able to pull that off," says Feige. "And that is Jonathan Majors." Adds Michelle Pfeiffer, reprising her role as Janet van Dyne, a.k.a. the original Wasp, "This is really a side of him we haven't seen. This is his baddest self."

But the MCU's new big bad isn't being bad by himself. He's joined by the big-headed M.O.D.O.K., seeking his own revenge: he was formally known as Darren Cross, a.k.a. Yellowjacket, before being shrunken down to sub-atomic size and seemingly killed in 2015's Ant-Man.

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, David Dastmalchian, Bill Murray, and Jonathan Majors, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens only in theaters February 17th.