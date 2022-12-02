Marvel's Kevin Feige Jokes About James Gunn's DC Job at CCXP

Thursday was a pretty significant day for Marvel fans, with Walt Disney Pictures debuting epic looks at their upcoming films during Brazil's CCXP convention. Among these was the first full trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn's highly-anticipated culmination of his Marvel Studios work. The notion of Gunn's swan song with the franchise has taken on a whole new meaning in recent months, now that it has been confirmed that he and Peter Safran are co-leading DC Studios, overseeing the upcoming films, television shows, and more inspired by DC's comics. While onstage at CCXP, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige poked fun at Gunn's new job, joking that he "has some work to do somewhere else."

"James Gunn just released The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," Feige explained. "He's finishing his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and then he has some work to do somewhere else, I don't know where he's going."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Beginning last month, Gunn and Safran are co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing the vast majority of film and television projects under their umbrella. While there's no indication of exactly what new projects we'll see under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think of Kevin Feige's latest reaction to James Gunn's new DC role? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!