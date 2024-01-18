Marvel Reveals New Madame Web Character Posters

Sony's Madame Web has some brand-new character posters. Marvel revealed the images from the upcoming comic book movie on social media. Needless to say, fans are just letting the entire spectacle wash over them. After people stopped giggling about studying spiders in the Amazon, there has been a real question about what's going on with Madame Web. Ye, the movie is uniting Marvel Comics mainstays like Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazon under one banner. But, the trailer and all the whispers surrounding the Sony movie indicate some sort of weirdness with whatever live-action Spider-Verse the company is building over there. ComicBook.com previously spoke to producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura about the feature. There was another tease at a larger story.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," Bonaventura said to us last year. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Different threads. Same web. 🕸️ #MadameWeb connects them all – exclusively in movie theaters February 14. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/cSyQBpRRej — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 18, 2024

