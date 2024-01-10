Madame Web Poster Reveals Best Look at Spider-Man Spinoff Costumes

We're a little over a month away from the debut of Madame Web, the newest live-action film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe of movies. Madame Web is structured around multiple incarnations of Marvel Comics' Spider-Women — and a new poster unites them all in an epic way. On Tuesday, a new international poster for Madame Web was released online, showcasing all four Spider-suits for the film's main protagonists. The poster, which you can check out below, provides a new look at Cassandra Webb / Madame Web (Dakota Johnson), Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman (Celeste O'Connor).

"I have always really loved Marvel movies," Johnson previously said of taking the role. "Madame Web was very enticing to me. This movie is before she ends up in a wheelchair. She's hyper-intelligent and her greatest superpower is her mind. When Cassie begins to experience her clairvoyance, she thinks she is losing her mind. Madame Web is unlike any other superhero. When you think about how Spider-Man flies through the air, or Venom when he changes, it's so mythical to us."

New international poster for ‘MADAME WEB’. pic.twitter.com/eHWaKH2zBu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2024

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet cast in currently-unknown roles.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

What Are Sony's Spider-Man Movies?

Sony has three Spider-Man Universe movies scheduled to debut in 2024 alone, with Madame Web, August's Kraven the Hunter, and October's Venom 3. After a nearly year-long delay, Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2024. The film is directed by J.C. Chando and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller.

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. In addition to star and producer Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are both joining the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

Are you excited for Madame Web? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Madame Web is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 16th.