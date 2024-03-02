Marvel's Rumored Kang Replacement Actor Speaks Out

Colman Domingo had some more to say about the Marvel speculation surrounding him. A lot of the Internet thinks that the Oscar hopeful stands a pretty good chance of being Kang the Conqueror. Vanity Fair has a pretty lengthy profile on the Rustin actor and they had to ask about the MCU. Domingo has heard all the chatter surrounding the recasting. He, Tenet star John David Washington and Snowfall's Damson Idris have been whispered about for months now. While there have been conflicting reports that Marvel might be moving away from Kang the Conqueror entirely, the rumors persist because there hasn't been an official announcement about Avengers 5 yet. At any rate, Domingo is down.

"I know what you're going to ask. You're going to talk about the MCU," Domingo said, addressing the speculation head-on. "It's funny how people are online talking about this. And the moment it started happening, literally, I think I was on my couch. And I was like, 'What rumor? Who? Where's this coming from?' I just didn't think about it. The next day I woke up, it's everywhere."

"You know, listen. My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don't know," he added. "I feel like my team doesn't bring me something unless it's real. So I don't know. I could be in conversation, but I'm not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it."

Colman Domingo On Kang The Conqueror

This isn't the first time the actor has been asked about the Marvel villain role. He had an interview with Entertainment Tonight that saw questions about Kang the Conqueror circling. Domingo decided to address those rumors, and he's very honored by all the attention. He's had a respect for Marvel Studios for a while. So, the Rustin star could neither confirm nor deny the speculation around the recasting process.

"I don't know, I'm always looking at what I have to do right now... I know there's talk and conversations around, and I don't know how much is true," Domingo shared. "I don't even get that from my team, I can't tell if it's true or not."

"The fans are passionate," Domingo would continue. "Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing."

What's Going On With Avengers 5?

Avengers 5 is a big topic of discussion, Kang or no Kang. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is supposed to be in the movie. ComicBook.com actually spoke to the Avengers recruit on the red carpet for Arthur the King. He had some things to say about the now-untitled Avengers 5. Basically, whenever Marvel Studios comes calling, he'll pick up his rings and be ready to get to work. Until then, he's on standby. Whenever the official announcement comes down, the fans will be excited. Some of them have already begun hoping for something at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Until then, we're all waiting.

"Oh man, I don't know to be honest," Liu told us on the red carpet. "I mean, those things are so above my pay grade. I just wanna continue to be a fan of it. You know, when I get a call of like, 'Hey, this is what your in and this is where you're going to show up. And, this is when you're going to be need to be blacked out for.' That's kind of generally what tends to happen. But, you know Destin is such a special filmmaker and we're very happy to have him on the sequel. So, he'll be working on that and we're really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he's going to do a brilliant job."

