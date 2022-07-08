Disney+ Updates MCU Timeline With Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming on Disney+, where the Thor-quel joins an updated version of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe in timeline order. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's latest movie reunites exes Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), now wielding the enchanted hammer Mjolnir and the power of Thor as the all-new Mighty Thor. Since hitting theaters on July 8, Marvel has released all episodes of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and is midway through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, both taking place before Thor: Love and Thunder in 2025 or 2026.

According to the MCU timeline order updated to include Thor on Disney+ Day, the sequence of recent releases is as follows: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Christmastime-set Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Below is how to watch MCU timeline in chronological order on Disney+, excluding titles not currently available on the streaming service, including The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

I Am Groot: Groot's First Steps (2022)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

I Am Groot: The Little Guy (2022)

I Am Groot: Groot Pursuit (2022)

I Am Groot: Groot Takes A Bath (2022)

I Am Groot: Magnum Opus (2022)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Black Widow (2021)

Black Panther (2018)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Loki (2021)

What If...? (2021)

WandaVision (2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Eternals (2021)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Hawkeye (2021)

Moon Knight (2022)

She-Hulk (2022)

Ms. Marvel (2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

All the above titles are available to stream now on Disney+, which added new Marvel content as part of Disney+ Day 2022. Thursday's premieres include She-Hulk Episode 4, documentary special Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, and the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder.

See everything streaming on Disney+ in September 2022. Try the Disney+ streaming service here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.