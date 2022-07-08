Disney+ Updates Thor: Love and Thunder CGI

Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel fans have already taken to social media with notes. It seems the visual effects on at least one scene have been changed in a pretty obvious way -- and more than that, most fans aren't impressed by the "upgrade." Nobody from Disney or Marvel has said anything about it yet, but it is not unheard of for studios to make minor modifications to a film after it's released, especially when (as in the case of Thor: Love and Thunder), certain elements were heavily criticized by critics and audiences.

Of course, in the recent past, Marvel has also had a "false alarm" about post-release changes. An episode of The Falcon & the Winter Soldier was changed, seemingly to censor a particularly bloody scene, but was restored after fans pointed it out. Disney said it was not an intentional change, and blamed it on a Disney+ glitch.

The Thor: Love and Thunder change comes to a scene in which Thor and Jane are communicating with Astrid (Heimdall's son), who is broadcasting to them via Asgardian magic/tech. You can see an example of the apparent change below.

they patched Thor: Love and Thunder for the Disney+ version and it looks even worse now 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/cMMv9zigfB — ❓❓0❓ (@comicxbook) September 8, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.

