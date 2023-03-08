Marvel Releases MPower Disney+ Documentary Series Trailer

Marvel Studios is giving the ladies the spotlight with their new trailer for MPower, a four-part documentary series on Disney+. In this show, the evolution of women heroes is explained by the people who help bring them to life. The characters focused on in the first grouping are the women of Wakanda, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, and Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy. With how much love exists for each of these characters, there's something for all fans to enjoy when it comes to the individual entries. In fact, they got the actors that play a lot of these heroes to sit down and give their thoughts on what makes them so compelling.

"MPower is a tribute to women's representation and empowerment," Zoe Saldana said of the series with Marvel.com. "We're enthused to have the involvement of a diverse group of women whose voices and stories will serve as a source of inspiration. Our hope is that this series will ignite meaningful conversations and drive real change towards a more equal and inclusive world."

"Every hero has an epic origin story and so does this series," added Executive Producer Justin W. Hochberg. "When I conceived MPower, I did it out of love for my teen daughter so she would have more icons to look up to, voices to learn from, and role models to help her impact the world. Today, that vision is now a reality thanks to Brie Larsen, Elizabeth Olsen, the women of Wakanda, and, Zoë Saldaña, whose leadership was 'Mpowering.'"

MPower Episode Synopsis For All 4 Installments

MPOWER—THE WOMEN OF BLACK PANTHER – "Travel back to Wakanda, where women are the backbone of the world's most powerful nation. Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Ayo (Florence Kasumba), and Shuri (Letitia Wright) are as unbreakable as vibranium, and this episode of MPower dives into their roots in the original comics, how the performances were influenced by the actors' own lived experiences and how the spirit of Africa and black excellence shaped every aspect of the films."

MPOWER—CAPTAIN MARVEL – "Journey with one of the MCU's most powerful Super Heroes, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)—seen through the eyes of those who helped bring her to life. Through animation and never-before-seen footage, viewers will gain a new sense of the transformation from Carol Danvers to Captain Marvel, the women who look up to her—Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani)—and how the teams behind and in front of the camera helped bring it all together."

MPOWER—SCARLET WITCH – "Celebrate Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings)—plus the creative forces behind the Scarlet Witch's iconic journey. The hero with undeniable power and a tragic backstory has withstood insurmountable odds reaching back to her childhood in Sokovia, through her years flourishing as an Avenger, and of course, her ascension to self-realization as the Scarlet Witch."

MPOWER—GAMORA – "Explore the evolution of the captivating character, Gamora (Zoë Saldaña), from her days as an assassin to life among the Guardians of the Galaxy. As the backbone of the team of misfits, Gamora is forced to reevaluate what family means to her and address her dysfunctional relationship with her sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan). Vets of the Guardians movies weigh in on the plight of Gamora and how she is brought to life in an emotional and dynamic way."

