What Marvel Movies and Shows Will Be in the MCU's Phase 6?
Last weekend Marvel Studios rocked the house at San Diego Comic-Con, making a ton of highly-anticipated announcements in Hall H including their full Phase 5 line-up and more. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige also took time to reveal that Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now officially have a name, The Multiverse Saga. Feige also announced there movies that would make up Phase 6 with the final movie of the saga confirmed to be none other than Avengers: Secret Wars. Though these were the only titles confirmed for Phase 6, Marvel did tease the release dates for everything else, so it has us wondering: What Marvel movies and shows will be in the MCU's Phase 6?
Beyond the three feature films that they announced (Fantastic Four on November 8, 2024; Avengers: The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025; and Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025), Marvel confirmed projects coming in these windows and on these specific dates: Two titles in the Fall of 2024, a Winter 2024 release, a feature film on February 14, 2025, two Spring 2025 releases, one Summer 2025 release, and a feature film on July 25, 2025.
So what will fill these dates? Considering "The Multiverse Saga" name and who many titles will seemingly need to play into that for Avengers: Secret Wars, we've got some guesses. Let's break it down with confirmations and predictions below!
Fall 2024: Armor Wars series (Prediction)
The Don Cheadle-starring series is confirmed to still be in the works, but its absence from the Phase 5 line-up had many fans wondering. Perhaps the likeliest answer is that it's just on the list of shows that will appear in Phase 6, and we're guessing it will be the first. We'd also like to posit another guess, that the reason Armor Wars is coming so much later is because Cheadle's character will be revealed to be a Skrull in Secret Invasion. The series focusing on his character will need to come after that anyway, but it's place right after Thunderbolts also makes a lot of sense too.prevnext
November 8, 2024: Fantastic Four (Confirmed)
Kevin Feige flat out confirmed that the MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four will be released in November of 2024, marking the first movie in Phase 6 and kickstarting the road to Secret Wars. This movie will be necessary to get to the final film of The Multiverse Saga as Marvels' first family play a major role in that storyline.prevnext
Fall 2024: NOVA series (Prediction)
Word broke earlier this year that Marvel Studios is developing a Nova limited series with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada attached. Since the hero isn't part of their Phase 5 line-up, a Phase 6 debut makes sense, especially since no other titles in this phase seem to be going to space.prevnext
Winter 2024: Wonder Man series (Prediction)
We know the series is already in the works with Shang-Chi and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton attached to help shepherd it. Rumor has it that the series could be a meta-take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large, something that would fit right in with the road to Secret Wars.prevnext
February 14, 2025: Squadron Supreme (Prediction)
The structure for most of the movies in these most recent phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mostly sequels with about two new "franchises" starting. Phase 5 for example has just Blade and Thunderbolts as its "new" movies, while the other four titles are all sequels. We assume Phase 6 will do the same, and we're guessing Marvel will roll the dice on Squadron Supreme in the February slot.
One thing that Marvel Studios can do to really build the road to Secret Wars is by setting stories on another Earth. They can do this by giving us a Squadron Supreme movie, focusing naturally on Hyperion, and making audiences think that it's set in the MCU's "616" universe, only to pull the rug out from under us and show a world destroyed by an incursion, and Hyperion its only survivor.prevnext
Spring 2025: Wakanda TV Series (Prediction)
The Wakanda-centric series for Disney+ is confirmed to be in the works, though no official word on what it will be has been announced. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arriving this November, there will be some distance between the movie and whatever this TV show ends up being, but Marvel fans will no doubt want an update on what's happening in the kingdom before Secret Wars begins. Don't forget, Jonathan Hickman's New Avengers saw the first incursion on Earth-616 take place in Wakanda.prevnext
Spring 2025: Young Avengers series (Prediction)
Marvel Studios has carefully been laying the groundwork for the Young Avengers to make their debut, introducing most of the key characters in other shows and teasing their arrival in some upcoming projects. Billy and Tommy were introduced in WandaVision, Kate Bishop debuted as Hawkeye in her co-starring series with Jeremy Renner, America Chavez arrived in our universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Cassie Lang will officially suit up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It would make sense for these heroes to all converge together at the end of Phase 6, not only because of Secret Wars but because of what comes next...prevnext
May 2, 2025: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Confirmed)
The summer of 2025 will kick off with Avengers 5, subtitled The Kang Dynasty and set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. What's unclear about the film is...who will be part of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in this movie? One guess is that Captain Marvel and Hulk have continued the team, as seen at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We'll guess that the rest of the roster will include Shang-Chi himself, plus Wong, Sam Wilson/Captain America, and maybe some of the newcomers from the Young Avengers as well.prevnext
Summer 2025: Ghost Rider Series (Prediction)
Marvel seems very keen to have Ghost Rider return, and he seems like exactly the kind of character that they'd rather put on Disney+ than gamble on premiering on the big screen. Ahead of Secret Wars, which could very well see something happen like a return of Nicholas Cage as Johnny Blaze, it seems like a great idea to get the MCU's version of the Spirit of Vengeance in the mind of viewers. Especially because of what we think comes next...prevnext
July 25, 2025: Doctor Strange 3 (Prediction)
The post-credit scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness planted the seed of Charlize Theron as Clea and her recruiting Stephen Strange to help her fix an incursion. So far the incursions mentioned in that sequel are the only clue of getting to Secret Wars, so a further set-up of that paving the way to the ending of The Multiverse Saga is a must have.prevnext
November 7, 2025: Avengers: Secret Wars (Confirmed)
It's happening. The thing that Anthony and Joe Russo have been campaigning to direct for years (and seemingly won't) and which Marvel fans have suspected is on the horizon is officially on the way and it will conclude The Multiverse Saga. Avengers: Secret Wars will seemingly draw from the Jonathan Hickman-penned reboot of the title from 2015, one that combined multiple different Earths/timelines/universes into one planet, the all-new Battle World.0comments
After the monster success of Spider-Man: No Way Home there's almost certainly going to be an expectation from fans for a lot of multiverse appearances in Secret Wars. So what does this mean? Hugh Jackman's Wolverine? Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider? A council of Reeds made up of every other on-screen Reed Richards? Wesley Snipes Blade? The sky is the limit and the best part is any of it could conceivably happen.
Details are non-existent about Secret Wars at this time, other than they're targeting a different director than Destin Daniel Cretton, who will helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Considering the time-table on releasing these two movies six months apart, it makes sense why they would need two directors, but with the potential for cast that rivals Avengers: Endgame Marvel Studios is going to need someone that can land a big plane. No pressure.prev