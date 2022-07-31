What Marvel Movies and Shows Will Be in the MCU's Phase 6?

Fall 2024: Armor Wars series (Prediction) The Don Cheadle-starring series is confirmed to still be in the works, but its absence from the Phase 5 line-up had many fans wondering. Perhaps the likeliest answer is that it's just on the list of shows that will appear in Phase 6, and we're guessing it will be the first. We'd also like to posit another guess, that the reason Armor Wars is coming so much later is because Cheadle's character will be revealed to be a Skrull in Secret Invasion. The series focusing on his character will need to come after that anyway, but it's place right after Thunderbolts also makes a lot of sense too. prevnext

November 8, 2024: Fantastic Four (Confirmed) Kevin Feige flat out confirmed that the MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four will be released in November of 2024, marking the first movie in Phase 6 and kickstarting the road to Secret Wars. This movie will be necessary to get to the final film of The Multiverse Saga as Marvels' first family play a major role in that storyline.

Winter 2024: Wonder Man series (Prediction) We know the series is already in the works with Shang-Chi and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton attached to help shepherd it. Rumor has it that the series could be a meta-take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large, something that would fit right in with the road to Secret Wars.

February 14, 2025: Squadron Supreme (Prediction) The structure for most of the movies in these most recent phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mostly sequels with about two new "franchises" starting. Phase 5 for example has just Blade and Thunderbolts as its "new" movies, while the other four titles are all sequels. We assume Phase 6 will do the same, and we're guessing Marvel will roll the dice on Squadron Supreme in the February slot. One thing that Marvel Studios can do to really build the road to Secret Wars is by setting stories on another Earth. They can do this by giving us a Squadron Supreme movie, focusing naturally on Hyperion, and making audiences think that it's set in the MCU's "616" universe, only to pull the rug out from under us and show a world destroyed by an incursion, and Hyperion its only survivor.

Spring 2025: Wakanda TV Series (Prediction) (Photo: Marvel Studios) The Wakanda-centric series for Disney+ is confirmed to be in the works, though no official word on what it will be has been announced. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arriving this November, there will be some distance between the movie and whatever this TV show ends up being, but Marvel fans will no doubt want an update on what's happening in the kingdom before Secret Wars begins. Don't forget, Jonathan Hickman's New Avengers saw the first incursion on Earth-616 take place in Wakanda.

Spring 2025: Young Avengers series (Prediction) (Photo: Marvel Comics) Marvel Studios has carefully been laying the groundwork for the Young Avengers to make their debut, introducing most of the key characters in other shows and teasing their arrival in some upcoming projects. Billy and Tommy were introduced in WandaVision, Kate Bishop debuted as Hawkeye in her co-starring series with Jeremy Renner, America Chavez arrived in our universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Cassie Lang will officially suit up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It would make sense for these heroes to all converge together at the end of Phase 6, not only because of Secret Wars but because of what comes next...

May 2, 2025: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Confirmed) The summer of 2025 will kick off with Avengers 5, subtitled The Kang Dynasty and set to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. What's unclear about the film is...who will be part of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in this movie? One guess is that Captain Marvel and Hulk have continued the team, as seen at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We'll guess that the rest of the roster will include Shang-Chi himself, plus Wong, Sam Wilson/Captain America, and maybe some of the newcomers from the Young Avengers as well.

Summer 2025: Ghost Rider Series (Prediction) Marvel seems very keen to have Ghost Rider return, and he seems like exactly the kind of character that they'd rather put on Disney+ than gamble on premiering on the big screen. Ahead of Secret Wars, which could very well see something happen like a return of Nicholas Cage as Johnny Blaze, it seems like a great idea to get the MCU's version of the Spirit of Vengeance in the mind of viewers. Especially because of what we think comes next...

July 25, 2025: Doctor Strange 3 (Prediction) The post-credit scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness planted the seed of Charlize Theron as Clea and her recruiting Stephen Strange to help her fix an incursion. So far the incursions mentioned in that sequel are the only clue of getting to Secret Wars, so a further set-up of that paving the way to the ending of The Multiverse Saga is a must have.