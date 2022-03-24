Marvel Developing Nova Project With Moon Knight Writer

While Guardians of the Galaxy first teased the Nova Corps back in 2014, Deadline is reporting that fan-favorite Marvel hero Nova will finally be getting their own project from Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada. The outlet notes that it isn’t known at this point if the project is being developed as a Marvel Studios film or a TV series, but just earlier this month, reports emerged that Marvel was moving forward on a new space-themed project, with it being possible that a Nova TV series is that secretive project. Moon Knight is slated to debut on Disney+ on March 30th.

Despite fans having to wait nearly a decade since we first met the Nova Corps in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, igniting speculation that the debut of Nova was right around the corner, the introduction of the intergalactic organization came in the middle of Phase 2 of the MCU, with the events of that film not tying into the overall Infinity Saga until Phase 3, when the Guardians eventually collided with other Avengers to take down Thanos. Luckily, Captain Marvel teased the Skrulls, paving the way for the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series, with that upcoming series potentially planting seeds for the debut of Nova.

The ambiguity around a Nova project also means we don’t know which version of Nova we could be getting, as figures like Richard Rider and Sam Alexander are two fan-favorite identities behind the character.

One factor leading towards the upcoming project being a movie is that, to this point, the Marvel Studios TV series have largely been more grounded than intergalactic, as evidenced in WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Moon Knight. Loki, however, explored more ambitious corners of the MCU, proving that the small-screen isn’t just for the reality-based narratives. Of course, the rumors of a space-themed TV series being developed are surely a strong indication that Nova will be this series, with Pirzada also clearly having a grasp on episodic storytelling within the MCU.

Additionally, with select characters from the lesser-known corners of the Marvel roster getting their own TV series to potentially launch them into being more prominent figures in the franchise, like the upcoming She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Ironheart, it might make perfect sense for Nova to debut in a TV series to then pivot to being included in theatrical efforts.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Nova project.

