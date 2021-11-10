Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Response to Paul Rudd Winning Sexiest Man Alive

Nearly three decades after making his feature-film debut, Paul Rudd was named 2021’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine, with former winner Ryan Reynolds joking that the photo used on the cover was actually taken while Rudd was getting cozy with Reynolds. Additionally, Reynolds appeared on TODAY to support his new film Red Notice, allowing the actor to continue to poke fun at the distinction he received and how much differently he’d handle the honor if he secured it at his current age. With Rudd’s Ant-Man and Reynolds’ Deadpool both now being under the Disney umbrella, fans are surely hoping to see more of this banter brought to life in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

When asked about Reynolds’ thoughts on Rudd’s honor, the actor shared on Twitter, “That’s my right arm he’s lying on.”

That’s my right arm he’s lying on. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 10, 2021

“I just heard about this this morning. I’m very excited. I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” Reynolds elaborated on TODAY. “He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize this opportunity.”

He continued, “If I got it now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me. I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sewing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing.”

Reynolds appeared on TODAY in promotion of his new film Red Notice, which co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People back in 2016.

Offering one final piece of advice, Reynolds encouraged Rudd, “Don’t blow this, Rudd. If you’re there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.”

Rudd is only the latest in a long line of superheroes to have been awarded the honor, as fellow winners include Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, Thor and The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba, Thor himself Chris Hemsworth, Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper, Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, and Batman actors George Clooney and Ben Affleck.

Red Notice hits select theaters and Netflix on November 12th. Rudd stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which hits theaters on November 19th.

