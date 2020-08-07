Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Reveals His MCU Confession

✖

Mark Ruffalo is one of the many Marvel stars who is a joy on social media. The actor known for playing Bruce Banner/ Hulk has a wide range of posts from political to fun. Recently, he was one of the many celebrities to encourage his followers to wear a mask during the pandemic. In another recent post, Ruffalo answered one of the memes going around, which asks the question, "Confessions that can get your [blank] card revoked." In this case, he answered one about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was beyond perfect.

Ruffalo shared a gif of an infamous interview at D23 alongside Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) where he spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War by saying, “Wait until you see the next one… everybody dies!” Ruffalo tweeted, “If I haven’t been kicked out by now, no one will.” You can check out the post below:

If I haven’t been kicked out by now, no one will. https://t.co/2OCL4ko7qW pic.twitter.com/BCQ296DfEq — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 7, 2020

Ruffalo isn't the only Marvel star known for dropping secrets. Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, has also let some things slip over the years. Last year, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked about Ruffalo and Holland's infamous tendency to spoil Marvel moments, and he revealed that Holland has kept way more secrets than he’s let slip and that no special measures were taken to prevent the two actors from spoiling the movie.

"The truth is that Tom is amazing, and has kept a lot of secrets. About the two-millionth time it came up about him being terrible with secrets, he came up to me and said, 'You know, I _do_ keep a lot of secrets...' I know, but it's a thing now, a fun thing, so let's lean into it. And he'll go off and spoil something else. We did not take any special measures for Tom or Mark Ruffalo, who has a tendency to let his phone record at all times and all places. But they're also both so lovely that you can't get that mad."

There have been tons of fun bits about the spoilers, including Joe and Anthony Russo pretending to fire Ruffalo. While Holland has let some things out by mistake, it’s nothing compared to the time Ruffalo accidentally streamed the first ten minutes of Thor: Ragnarok.

