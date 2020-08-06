Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Reveals Why He Wears A Mask

✖

Recently, many celebrities have taken to social media to express the importance of wearing a mask during the pandemic. Some examples include COVID survivor, Tom Hanks, who recently scolded folks for not wearing masks. X-Men star Hugh Jackman also shared art of his iconic character, Wolverine, promoting masks, and Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard showed off her classic Jurassic Park-themed mask. Recently, the hashtag #WearAMask has been going around, and Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo used it to explain why he wears one.

"I #WearAMask because I care about other people around me. It’s that simple. 📸 : Thomas and Pernille Loof," Ruffalo wrote. Simple indeed! Listen to the Hulk, who knows that it doesn't take much work to protect others. You can check out his post below:

I #WearAMask because I care about other people around me. It’s that simple. 📸 : Thomas and Pernille Loof pic.twitter.com/UBDaSKRASX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 4, 2020

As for Ruffalo's role in the MCU, he is only officially signed on to play his character again in Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If.... The actor isn't currently attached to any live-action films, but that doesn't mean he wants to stop playing the Hulk. In fact, he recently shared some potential Hulk movie ideas. At the beginning of March, Ruffalo was in Chicago for C2E2 and talked all things Hulk during his panel. While being interviewed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Clare Kramer, Ruffalo revealed he'd like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

“To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk ultimately have to battle it out and then the Professor is sort of the brainchild of that," Ruffalo shared. "Kevin Feige, are you listening? We want Professor Hulk," he added. "The only person in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner and I want to see the ultimate showdown between the two of them. And maybe Wolverine."

Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo was recently seen in the HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which earned him an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. As for DC, Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated to hit theaters on October 2nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.