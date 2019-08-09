Marvel Studios Head Reveals No Special Measures Were Taken With Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland to Keep Them From Spoiling

Now that Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing, we’re learning more and more about what went on behind-the-scenes in the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe film. In a recent interview with Empire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked about Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Mark Ruffalo’s (Hulk/Bruce Banner) infamous tendency to spoil Marvel moments. However, Feige revealed that Holland has kept way more secrets than he’s let slip and that no special measures were taken to prevent the two actors from spoiling the movie.

“The truth is that Tom is amazing, and has kept a lot of secrets. About the two-millionth time it came up about him being terrible with secrets, he came up to me and said, ‘You know, I _do_ keep a lot of secrets…’ I know, but it’s a thing now, a fun thing, so let’s lean into it. And he’ll go off and spoil something else. We did not take any special measures for Tom or Mark Ruffalo, who has a tendency to let his phone record at all times and all places. But they’re also both so lovely that you can’t get that mad.”

There have been tons of fun bits about the spoilers, including Joe and Anthony Russo pretending to fire Ruffalo. While Holland has let some things out by mistake, it’s nothing compared to the time Ruffalo accidentally streamed the first ten minutes of Thor: Ragnarok. However, we’re glad that this accidental behavior doesn’t make Feige mad, because the rest of us enjoy watching the actors struggle to keep the secrets. We imagine it’s pretty hard to do press for a film you’re not allowed to talk about!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.