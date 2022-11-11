Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Teases Laying Seeds for the X-Men

✖

Many Marvel fans are eager to learn more about the future of the X-Men after Disney purchased 20th Century Fox over a year ago, but Kevin Feige is being coy about his plans. With a reboot of the franchise ultimately inevitable, there are questions about when we'll start to see these fan-favorite characters showing up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Marvel Studios has officially announced a Fantastic Four movie in the works from Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts, many fans are hopeful the debut of Marvel's merry mutants are right around the corner.

That may be the case according to Feige, who recently dropped a tease during a discussion with Deadline. When asked if the upcoming WandaVision, Captain Marvel 2, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness connections are leading to the revival of the X-Men, Feige had this to say:

"In hindsight, in five years if when we’re talking about everything that’s happened, everything can be a ramp to everything, specifically though, yes, Monica in Captain Marvel 2 and specifically to Wanda teaming up with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

So, yes, it's a non-answer, however he does make it clear that the crossovers are building toward something and that it will all be clear years from now. Considering the multiverse being a major role in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this isn't at all surprising.

WandaVision could be the first step, especially if the reports of Evan Peters' casting turn out to be true. It's possible Peters could be reprising his role as Quicksilver, with Wanda pulling a version of her dead brother from the multiverse. This would give Marvel Studios an easy way to recast actors as needed, while also bringing back fan-favorites like Hugh Jackman or Halle Berry.

That said, fans shouldn't expect to see any major developments pan out for a long while. With multiple shows and movies in development over the next few years, Feige previously promised that we are in the middle of a five-year plan that has since been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige said about the X-Men when speaking with io9 at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in 2019. "So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on Friday, January 15th.