Marvel Studios Producer Teases Fantastic Four Reboot Going in Surprising Direction

The Fantastic Four is one of Marvel's most popular teams. As such, there have already been three attempts at bringing the group to life in live-action. First, there was Roger Corman's take with the group, a movie that was produced in the early 1990s, but never saw release as a way to keep ahold of live-action rights. Then Fox released a duology in the early Aughts, featuring the likes of Chris Evans and Jessica Alba. Then came Josh Trank's disastrous stab at the movie in 2015, which ended up as one of the worst-reviewed comic book adaptations ever made. Now, Marvel Studios has the rights back to the First Family, and one producer suggests fans will be surprised by what direction the studio takes the group this time.

"Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four," Marvel's Nate Moore recently told Deadline. "We have Matt Shakman directing, who's so talented and who did WandaVision for us, and I think people are going to be pretty surprised by what we're doing."

MCU producer Nate Moore on which comes first: ‘Fantastic Four’ or ‘X-Men’ #PGAAwards pic.twitter.com/tkdjAgO8DD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 26, 2023

Who's going to be in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot?

Despite recent reports suggesting Marvel will be casting Sue Storm first, no actors have been confirmed as a part of the cast. That said, Marvel Studios Kevin Feige previously told us the cast will likely feature a blend a Hollywood stars and faces new to the industry.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)," Feige said. "I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

The Fantastic Four movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

