Marvel Fan Art Transforms Breaking Bad Cast Into the Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has finally released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania into theaters and the film gives us a major look at The Multiverse Saga's main antagonist Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang has ties to another Marvel hero: Reed Richards. While we aren't sure if they're going to acknowledge the two characters familial ties, we are sure that we will see Reed and the Fantastic Four. Most recently, a new tidbit revealed that they've begun casting for the film, with the studio looking for an actress to play Susan Storm / The Invisible Woman. While we don't know who will actually play the Fantastic Four, some fans have been throwing names in the ring for quite some time. Now, one artist has created a cool piece of fan art that shows how Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and the Breaking Bad cast could look as the super group.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art created a new design that shows how Cranston, Paul and some of the Breaking Bad cast could look as the Fantastic Four. In the fan art, Cranston becomes Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Paul suits up as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, Anna Gunn as Susan Storm / The Invisible Woman, and Dean Norris as Ben Grimm / The Thing. While this fan art is just for fun, it sure would be a top notch cast. You can check out the fan art below!

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

