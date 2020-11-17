Comic Artist Stephen Byrne Reimagines the MCU's New Avengers

✖

Sooner or later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the New Avengers, a new batch of heroes to take the place of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and company. According to comic artist Stephen Byrne, that new group will consist of Avengers vet Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and a whole lot more. In fact, an eager Byrne crafted his own piece of art featuring the team, and by the end of Monday, the artwork had a sizable following on most social media platforms.

Joining the aforementioned heroes include the likes of Shuri's Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Shang-Chi, Miles Morales, Hulk, Wasp, and Ant-Man. See it for yourself below.

Last summer, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the team would be vastly different than what we've seen before, as a direct result of the events in Avengers: Endgame.

"It will be a very different team than we've seen before, that's what [Avengers: Endgame] was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you've already met and some people you haven't met yet," Feige said.

While at San Diego Comic-Con, the mega-producer reiterated the next wave of properties from the production house will largely focus on Disney+ series and sequel films.

“Well, we got a Falcon and Winter Soldier show, we got a WandaVision show,” Feige explained. “We’re introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show... Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power — I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army], it was done — so her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stagein a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way.”

Marvel Studios makes its Disney+ debut on January 15th with WandaVision, while the studio's next feature set for release is Black Widow, due out on May 7, 2021.

What are other characters do you want to see join the New Avengers throughout Phase 4? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!