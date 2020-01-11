New Marvel Fan Poster Has Us Hyped for the New Avengers

As much as it pains us to say it, the Avengers as we know them are a thing of the past. Thanks to events of Avengers: Endgame, the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) Captain America (Chris Evans) have been retired from their crime-fighting days. Eventually, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be home to another Avengers-style team-up and one incredible fan poster has hyped for the possibilities.

Shared to Instagram by fan artist @SpideyVegas, a fan-made teaser poster for The New Avengers shows the next generation of Avengers with the likes of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Falcon (Sam Wilson), and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) leading the way.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe marks the first group of movies from the Burbank-based studio that won’t feature an Avengers movie. In fact, no Avengers movie has yet to be announced, despite a handful of Phase 5 properties surfacing. When we asked Kevin Feige last year why no Avengers movie was on the horizon, he laid out the studio’s immediate plans.

“Well, we got a Falcon and Winter Soldier show, we got a WandaVision show,” Feige told ComicBook.com.

“We’re introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show… Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power — I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army], it was done — so her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stage in a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way.”

Marvel Studios’ next movie out is Black Widow, set for release May 1st.

