Kevin Feige Promises Next Avengers Team in Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Be Very Different

By now, you probably know that Marvel Studios dominated San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with their epic Phase 4 announcement during their Hall H panel. And while there were tons of surprising announcements, some fans might have been disappointed that there wasn’t a new Avengers movie announced, crossing over the popular franchises of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rest assured, something along those lines is coming, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. After last night’s event, the producer teased to MTV News that a very different kind of Avengers team is coming in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It will be a very different team than we’ve seen before, that’s what [Avengers: Endgame] was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you’ve already met and some people you haven’t met yet,” Feige said.

His answer came in response to a question about Young Avengers, or any kind of Avengers team in the works from Marvel Studios. But Feige’s answer makes it clear that we might not be getting the Avengers at all, but something else entirely.

ComicBook’s own Brandon Davis also spoke with Feige at Comic-Con and put him on the spot, asking him why there wasn’t a new ensemble superhero movie announced. The producer had a clear response, explaining that the next phase for the Avengers will be taking place in Disney+ series and sequel films.

“Well, we got a Falcon and Winter Soldier show, we got a WandaVision show,” Feige explained. “We’re introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show… Wanda Maximoff, who is probably near the upper echelons of power — I contend she would have taken down Thanos if he hadn’t called the [army], it was done — so her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie said on stagein a full sort of unabashed power-based [way], coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way.”

We’ll see if all of this is leading to a New Avengers movie, possibly with fan-favorites like Spider-Man and Wolverine in the fray, or if they’re teasing something else; something Ultimate…