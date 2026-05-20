Masters of the Universe Final Trailer Puts Spotlight On Your Favorite Characters in Explosive Footage

The summer movie season is always a big one for new sequels and reboots, but 2026 is poised to have some that have been years and even decades in the making. This Friday sees the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first Star Wars movie in seven years and a real test of the brand on the big screen after such a long gap. Furthermore, DC will bring Supergirl back to theaters, marking the character’s first solo movie since 1984. There’s one that has been in the planning stages for years, though, that’s finally arriving: the long-awaited reboot of He-Man, debuting on June 5 with Masters of the Universe.

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Following strong word of mouth for the movie at its world premiere earlier this year, MGM Studios has released the “final trailer” for the new Masters of the Universe film. Though multiple featurettes and clips have made their way online, even more new footage from the blockbuster has been included in the film. What’s most distinct about the final trailer, though, is that it doesn’t lean on any of the glowing reactions to and instead goes heavy on nostalgia for the property as a whole, including making sure to spotlight some of the supporting characters.

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Masters of the Universe fans were already aware ahead of the movie’s premiere that this new film would be taking a slightly different approach. What the final trailer does well, though, is make it clear the misty-eyed feelings that fans have for their nostalgia for the series as a whole. Not only is that clear from the opening, but the film also uses it as a plot point, with Nicholas Galitzine’s Prince Adam speaking about all the characters as old friends that he’s long forgotten. It’s a specific kind of nostalgic storytelling for a reboot that few other properties would be able to pull off.

In addition to leaning hard on the He-Man nostalgia, the final trailer for Masters of the Universe also makes it clear how many iconic characters from the series will be appearing. A key sequence in the trailer has Prince Adam recognizing old pals Mekaneck, Ram-Man, and Fisto, with all three even showing off how their powers from the classic toys are utilized in the movie in blockbuster style.

Those characters are just the top of the iceberg for how deep Masters of the Universe is digging into the He-Man lore for the upcoming movie, but the film has also taken decades to get to this point, meaning not everything fans may be expecting will appear. That said, you don’t make a blockbuster summer movie in 2026 without plans for the future, so a sequel to Masters of the Universe, assuming it does well, could very well bring even more of its bizarre characters and world to life.