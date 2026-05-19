Masters of the Universe’s Release Just Got Way More Exciting

We are a couple of weeks out from the debut of Masters of the Universe, and a case can be made the film is one of the biggest question marks of the summer. While it’s drawing from recognizable and iconic IP, it still has its work cut out for it as it kicks off a loaded June that also includes the likes of Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Pixar’s Toy Story 5, and DC’s Supergirl. The Masters of the Universe trailer released to date have sold the movie as a fun fantasy adventure, but this is one project that could truly benefit from strong word of mouth, helping it stand out from the crowd of studio tentpoles. Fortunately for Amazon, it looks like that’s exactly what’s happening.

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Masters of the Universe had its world premiere on Monday, May 18th. While full reviews are still under embargo, those in attendance were allowed to share their thoughts on social media. The reactions are mostly positive. Check out a sampling in the space below:

I LOVED #MastersoftheUniverse! Both a love-letter to all things He-Man and a beautiful, bombastic fantasy/sci-fi crowd pleaser that wears its heart on its sleeve. It’s insane this movie exists but I’m so happy it does. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole way through. pic.twitter.com/ZeHwvhBtAk — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) May 19, 2026

Bound to be one of the biggest surprises of 2026 for me — I loved MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE.



I'm a huge fan of a lot of the folks involved, but it was never really my thing growing up and I kind of assumed the same would be true now. Also, based on what I do know of the source… pic.twitter.com/u0ecHjbWgM — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 19, 2026

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE is a hell of a lot of fun. Nicholas Galitzine brings a sweetness to Adam Glenn that makes his take on He-Man memorable and also a fascinating take on masculinity. Fun, fun, fun and features The Man by The Killers so I was IN! pic.twitter.com/6misEcxupu — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 19, 2026

I HAVE THE POWER to tell you that #MastersOfTheUniverse is what happens when you watch the cartoon, grab your action figures, & make your own adventure. An absolute blast, laugh out loud funny, and a Fisto-powered punch of heart. I loved it. Everything you could want. pic.twitter.com/jxQWVvknwx — BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) May 19, 2026

Masters of the Universe is everything this ’80s kid wanted and more. It’s gloriously campy, wildly entertaining, and nonstop fun from beginning to end. Travis Knight completely understood the assignment and delivered exactly what fans of this franchise have been waiting for.… pic.twitter.com/QrbYzSO1oO — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 19, 2026

Travis Knight crafted a perfect #MastersOfTheUniverse! It knows exactly what it is, and embraces it in all its campy, colorful glory. A love letter to the 80s with a nice (though heavy handed) message about masculinity. I needed a bowl of sugary cereal w/ this. @mastersmovie pic.twitter.com/nPm606iaKa — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) May 19, 2026

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE is like a sister film to the first Thor. Struggles to find its footing in the first half, but once it locks on its themes of fragile masculinity and ego, it makes way for an incredibly fun time that's also visually stimulating. Nicholas Galitzine is great! pic.twitter.com/w0sprjgNZw — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 19, 2026

#MastersoftheUniverse has a very fun, weird, yet enjoyable last 20 minutes or so. As for the rest of the movie? It’s a mess. Serious played for laughs, laughs played for emotion, it works, it doesn’t, it really tries but ends up being too awkward. Great end credits scenes though. pic.twitter.com/IINjM5uS84 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2026

Masters of the Universe Is An Important Release for Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios scored a major win earlier this year when Project Hail Mary received widespread acclaim and broke box office records. However, as great as it was to see the studio achieve success in the theatrical landscape, Project Hail Mary is, for the time being, a standalone work. There has been talk about a possible sequel, but that’ll depend on whether or not author Andy Weir (writer of the Project Hail Mary novel) can come up with a story worth telling. In the meantime, Amazon is hoping that Masters of the Universe can emerge as a tentpole franchise they can bank on for years to come.

Masters of the Universe represents a sizable investment on the part of Amazon. The production budget is reportedly in the range of $170-200 million, a figure similar to Project Hail Mary. To date, Project Hail Mary has grossed over $668 million worldwide, providing some idea of the bar Masters of the Universe needs to clear. It’ll be interesting to see if it can get there. Outside of the critical acclaim, one of the reasons why Project Hail Mary fared so well is because it had the perfect release date, debuting at a time when the marketplace wasn’t so competitive. In contrast, Masters of the Universe is opening in the midst of the summer movie season, two weeks after a new Star Wars film and right before a glut of anticipated blockbusters.

By lifting the social media embargo now, Amazon was casting a vote of confidence in the film, and that gamble paid off. Ideally, the positive responses will ignite more interest in seeing Masters of the Universe on the big screen. Overall, the 2026 box office is up significantly from where things were a year ago, but this is still the era of shorter theatrical windows and streaming services, which makes it easier than ever to wait for certain titles. Audiences have shown they’re still willing to see new releases on the big screen, they just have to feel like it’s worth the trip. Perhaps these reactions can encourage those on the fence about Masters of the Universe to see it on the big screen. If it’s a hit, it’ll open opportunities for Amazon to produce follow-ups.

It is worth keeping in mind that social media reactions do not always mean a high Rotten Tomatoes score is guaranteed. Last year’s The Running Man earned enthusiastic social media reactions of its own before the full written reviews painted a more mixed picture. So the jury is still out on Masters of the Universe for a couple more weeks. But this is a great start, and hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.

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