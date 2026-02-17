Masters of the Universe Confirms a Major Skeletor Upgrade on the Original Movie

The new Masters of the Universe movie coming to theaters this year has an uphill battle to find success. First, the film has to overcome the idea that there has never been a good live-action He-Man movie, with the last version being a disappointing release starring Dolph Lundgren. It also has to meet the great animated releases over the last decade on Netflix, and if fans don’t think it can match up, there is a chance it falls short at the box office. However, as a movie and TV franchise based on toys, that is a selling point, and a new toy has fans convinced it will do something special with Skeletor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the official X account for He-Mania.com, the site posted photos of a new toy released to promote the new Masters of the Universe movie. This is a new Skeletor toy, and if the toy is accurate to the movie, it could offer some interesting changes for the villain. In the toy set, Skeletor is riding a flying Roton. This is part of the “First Ones” Core Roton upcoming toy. The post also includes a look at Skeletor from the trailer and a possible shot of the Roton from the movie.

SKELETOR ON A ROTON!

It appears Skeletor will be flying a Roton in the New "Masters of the Universe" Movie, based on the toy packaging art for the "First Ones" Core Roton upcoming toy. #MOTUMovie #Actionfigures #MastersoftheUniverseMovie #MastersoftheUniverseFilm #Heman… pic.twitter.com/gSAXEZCrPa — He-Mania.com (@HeManiaOfficial) February 15, 2026

This is a big deal for Masters of the Universe fans because Skeletor has never been one to get into the action during battles. Typically, the villain stays in Snake Mountain, a fortress that keeps him safe while his minions fight for him. His entire purpose was to be menacing, and not a fighter. He never would have been caught dead in a vehicle like this, but that looks like it will change in the new He-Man movie.

Skeletor Is Still the Biggest Risk of the New Masters of the Universe Movie

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

While it looks cool to see Skeletor riding the Roton in the toys and possibly even the movie, this is where Masters of the Universe could die at the box office. If Tron: Ares proved anything, it was that even a great movie like that would flop at the box office, with most people blaming it on star Jared Leto. Tron: Ares was a good movie, but it only made $142.2 million at the box office on a budget that neared $200 million.

However, the one takeaway here is that Jared Leto was one of that film’s biggest stars and was a front-facing leading man for the advertising. What Masters of the Universe has going for it is that Jared Leto has been hidden behind the skull mask, and he has not been part of the promotion for the movie at all. While most people online know he is playing Skeletor, the fact that he is a villain and is hidden for much of the promotions could help save Masters of the Universe.

The budget for Masters of the Universe is pretty close to that of Tron: Ares, and there is hope that Leto doesn’t remain box office poison for the new movie. Adding fun additions, like Sleletor riding the Roton, while not mentioning the actor at all, might be the best option for the film to find success.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!