Masters of the Universe Movie Might Have Finally Teased Its Biggest Missing Character

The roster of characters showing up in Masters of the Universe is extensive, as both the heroes and villains feature some surprising names. While obvious choices like He-Man, Skeletor, Man-At-Arms, and Evil-Lyn are part of the roster, there’s also deeper cut choices like Karg and Mekaneck in the mix. Even with that sizable roster, there are still some characters that didn’t make the cut, but the movie has finally teased its biggest missing character, and hopefully, this means they are going to make an appearance on the big screen.

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The character we are referring to is the adorable wizard Orko, who hasn’t been featured in any of the films marketing materials or trailers to this point. That’s now changed thanks to the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series, The Wings of Fate, which is an official tie-in comic for the film. Dark Horse shared two images from the comic, and thanks to @dgsimo and He-Mania, you can see that Orko’s silhouette is right behind the logo, and you can see it in the image below.

Will Orko Be In The Masters of the Universe Movie?

There are several theories about Orko and the Masters of the Universe movie, with one being that he’s actually in the movie but has been removed from the footage being shared in trailers and clips. That has happened in several movie rollouts before, but Masters of the Universe has shared quite a bit of footage of team shots and battles, so if this were the case, the process of removing him from all of that footage would be more extensive than some of those previous examples.

Another prominent theory is that he’s introduced towards the end of the film or even in the post-credits scene, setting him up to be a major part of a potential sequel. Holding out a key character from a first film can be risky, as there’s no guarantee you’ll get a sequel, and there are many post-credit scenes that have led to nothing when a sequel doesn’t arrive.

Masters of the Universe has two things going for it in this regard, with the first being that the roster in the film is already stacked with fan favorites. When you have a roster that already includes Mekaneck, Moss Man, Karg, and Goat Man on top of the main group of heroes and villains, you can’t complain that they held out on adding one more to the mix.

The other aspect is that Orko is a fan favorite for a reason, and with so many characters already featured in the film, it could be very easy for Orko to just be another character. Orko should be a standout, so setting him up to be a prominent part of the sequel might be the best move to really allow him to get the spotlight he deserves. We’ll have to wait and see, but the good news is we don’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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