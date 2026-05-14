Masters of the Universe Reveals First Look at Yet Another Iconic He-Man Hero

There is no shortage of amazing characters in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film, as the roster includes names like He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, Beast Man, Karg, Mekaneck, Fisto, and many, many more. , , or behind-the-scenes featurettes, but there is one character who has been talked about but never shown to this point. That’s finally changed though, as we now have our first footage of them in the film.

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Amazon MGM Studios has been releasing a series of special featurettes that are focused on key elements of the movie or specific characters, and the latest one puts the Sword of Power in the spotlight. That featurette also happens to include our first look at the heroic ally Moss Man, as he discusses the rediscovered Sword of Power with Ram Man and Fisto. Like the other characters, Moss Man feels like he was pulled directly from the cartoon, and you can check him out in the image and video below at the 29-second mark.

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Who Is Moss Man In Masters of the Universe?

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If you’re not familiar with the character, Moss Man was first introduced as part of the Masters of the Universe toyline before making the jump to the Filmation series, though he only appears in two episodes. In both cases, Moss Man utilizes his unique abilities to aid the heroes of Eternia and would go on to make appearances in the 2002 Masters of the Universe relaunch series and Masters of the Universe Revelation.

Moss Man is completely made of moss, which allows him to change into any type of plant as well as camouflage himself. He also has the ability to control plant life, and he utilizes all of these in his appearances in the cartoon.

In the toy and cartoon, Moss Man was covered in green from head to toe, with only the traditional trunks and belt that were also found on most Masters of the Universe designs. In the movie, he retains his all-green look, though due to standing behind a table, it’s unclear if more elements have been added to his costume outside of the redesigned belt. He looks fantastic though, and we can’t wait to see what he can do when he throws down with the villains of Eternia in the movie.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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