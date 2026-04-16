Masters of the Universe Reveals New Beast Man Battle Footage at CinemaCon

Masters of the Universe made a major first impression at last year’s CinemaCon after revealing the first look at its animation-accurate costume designs, and that really got the ball rolling on the film’s momentum. Since then, a number of promising trailers and a new toyine have built even more hype, and now fans at CinemaCon just got another piece of new footage ahead of the film’s release.

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The new footage begins with Prince Adam on Earth in the back of a police car. It turns out he was arrested for trying to steal the Power Sword from the collectibles store, though he keeps telling the police the sword is his. On an overpass, we then see Beast Man show up and destroy the police car before attacking Adam, but thankfully, Teela shows up to help, whom Adam hasn’t seen since they were children. Teela saves Adam, and after a quick exchange, Teela asks, “Ready to go home?” We then see an extended version of the previous trailer, but there are only small pieces of new footage included.

The Time Has Finally Arrived For Masters of the Universe

Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

It feels like each new trailer or piece of footage inspires more faith in the franchise’s return to the big screen, which has been a journey over the course of almost 40 years. The 1987 Masters of the Universe film was the last time this franchise graced the big screen, but as the new footage showcased, it feels like the time has finally arrived for the franchise to shine once again.

It will be a stacked cast bringing Eternia to life when it does hit the screen, with Nicholas Galitzine and Jared Leto dueling it out as He-Man and Skeletor, respectively. They are joined by a who’s who of stars, including Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Camila Mendes as Teela, Kristen Wiig as Roboto, and Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress.

If you’re a fan of the expanded cast of characters in Masters of the Universe, you’re in luck, as previous footage has already revealed roles for Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), Trap Jaw (Sam C. Wilson), Mekaneck (James Wilkinson), Goat Man (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), Ram-Man (Jon Xue Zhang), and Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and that’s just a few of the characters showing up in the film.

One thing we didn’t see in the new footage is Orko, who remains the biggest question mark. Hopefully, the beloved character does make an appearance in the film, though they could be saving him for a potential sequel. The best scenario is that this becomes the start of a franchise, because Masters of the Universe is a massive world full of possibilities, and it has plenty of material to support multiple films.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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