Masters of the Universe Figures Reveal New Looks At Spikor, Ram Man, and More

Masters of the Universe will finally return to theaters later this year, and for the film’s upcoming debut. The first footage revealed up-close looks at a number of major characters, but there are still plenty of characters who haven’t been featured in trailers or clips. Thankfully, Mattel has revealed the best looks yet at characters like Spikor, Fisto, Ram Man, and Goat Man through their new action figures, and you can check out all of the characters and their film designs below.

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Mattel’s Masters of the Universe Origins line will be getting a few new figures that are based on the upcoming movie designs, including Spikor, who is in a blink and you miss it scene in the trailer. Then there’s the new Core Movie 4-Pack, which features our first clear look at the imposing Goat Man. Then there’s the Chronicles 2-Pack of Fisto and Ram Man, and while Fisto got a quick spotlight, Ram Man was barely seen in the trailer at all, but now we have a very clear look at his costume and armor. You can check out the images and even more details for all the figures below.

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Let’s start our more in-depth look at each figure with Spikor, and the official description for the figure confirms it is based on the movie design. While we do see him in the trailer, it’s a quick appearance, and due to the action happening, it is difficult to make out some of the details, but the action figure makes those details clear as day.

As the name implies, the spikes are numerous. Bigger spikes cover his shoulders, and his legs feature multilayered spikes on the sides. The color is a sleek, bright purple, but the version in the movie is darker, with the spikes having a darker overall shade compared to his skin. That said, the movie version doesn’t seem to have the same armor compared to the figure, but the head and expression are on point.

Let’s shift to the other major villain reveal in Goat Man. Goat Man isn’t heavily featured in the trailer, though he does make a quick appearance behind Skeletor. Unfortunately, you can’t tell much from that shot, but the toy gives us a much better look at his design.

Goat Man boasts all-red skin with gold horns and white around the mouth, and the armor is mainly black with copper accents. The statue is worth noting as well, as Goat Man stands taller than Skeletor and even taller when compared to He-Man. He also wields his large battle-axe, as each character in the 4-Pack comes with at least one weapon accessory, though it remains to be seen if Goat Man will be offered at some point for individual purchase or if you have to pick up the 4-Pack to add him to your collection.

Staying in the Multi-Pack realm, there’s a Chronicles 2-Pack featuring Ram Man and Fisto. Fisto gets a nice moment to shine in the trailer, but Ram Man is barely seen. Thankfully, not only do we get a better look at Fisto, but we get the full unveiling of Ram Man’s suit, and it feels like he stepped out of the cartoon.

The overall silhouette for Ram Man seems perfect, and the trademark upper body armor hopefully means we’ll see him causing destruction at some point during the film. Ram Man’s costume is a mix of red, green, and yellow, with black boots and his silver armor up top. He also comes with a battle-axe and swappable hands, while Fisto comes with an alternate hand and a power effect that can be attached to his hand to give his punch some additional flair.

Hopefully, the next trailer will allow these characters to get some additional screen time, but the action figures have given us our best looks at the characters yet, and so far, Mattel seems to be hitting these out of the park.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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