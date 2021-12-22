Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Her The Matrix 4 Role Is Something You Don't Expect

✖

The Matrix 4 remains a well kept secret as story details for the upcoming film have been under wraps despite the film releasing later this year. The film is set to continue the story from the original Matrix trilogy with cast members such as Keanu Reeves and Carriee-Anne Moss but also adds newcomers to the franchise including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra. Chopra was recently asked about her role in the upcoming Matrix sequel and while she did admit she is not directly involved in any of the wild action sequences, she did tease something brand new.

"I can’t say much, but she’s something you don’t expect," Chopra said of her Matrix 4 character in an interview with Variety. "What I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set."

The Matrix 4 is expected to be an innovative film, as its predecessors were when the original trilogy was being released. Henwick talked with ComicBook.com over the summer of 2020, opening up about how vastly different the experience has been by comparison to other projects. "There are definitely moment on set where Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I look at each other and we just go, 'Matrix 4," Henwick tells Comicbook.com in the video above. "Those pinch me moments. Yeah. Lana is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using. That's probably all I can say for that."

The Matrix 4 will be one of the many Warner Bros. films releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max later this year. The first teases of the film have been included in HBO Max teasers which showcase the slate of films coming throughout the year but, so far, Warner Bros. and HBO Max have merely revealed a title logo which simply reads, "Matrix."

The Matrix 4 releases in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.