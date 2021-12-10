Venom Star Tom Hardy Might Cameo in The Matrix Resurrections

Venom movie star Tom Hardy might be making a cameo in The Matrix Resurrections – but you will definitely have to look hard for it! It’s already been established that Hardy’s recent Venom sequel film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was filming in San Francisco at the same time that The Matrix Resurrections was also shooting scenes in the city. Naturally, that coincidence led to something of a crossover between the stars of the two productions, and as one cast member of The Matrix Resurrections tells it, Hardy’s visit to the set one day is now immortalized on camera!

“We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy,” Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick revealed to Den of Geek. “And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut. I can’t wait to get a digital copy of the film, because I’m actually in the background in a bunch of scenes as me, Jess,”

There seems to be an increasing trend of high-profile stars dropping by blockbuster productions and sneaking in little crossover cameo appearances. While it’s always been part of the film industry (for sure), the rise of big blockbuster franchises like Marvel and Star Wars have made it all too easy for productions (all shooting in similar locales and sound stages) to blur the lines. The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy films are rife with big celebrities having a good time suiting up as Storm Troopers or aliens, lending uncredited voices to characters, etc.; Marvel has been a bit more pronounced in having famous faces slip into their films for hilarious throw-away cameos in films like Thor: Ragnarok. Fans love it, and it usually only helps to hype multiple franchises with some free PR.

This Venom/Matrix meet-up has already been a “story” that has bridged the release of both films this year – and now fans will only be watching that much closer to see if this Tom Hardy Easter egg makes it into the final theatrical cut of The Matrix Resurrections.

Tom Hardy may be onto a whole new kind of self-promotional strategy when it comes to staying relevant in Hollywood: he’s had a hit film out this fall (Venom 2) and he could potentially be appearing in BOTH of the biggest films closing out 2021: The Matrix Resurrections (as himself) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (in a big Venom cameo).

The man is truly crushing it.

The Matrix Resurrections will be in theaters, IMAX, and HBO Max on December 22nd.