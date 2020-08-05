Original The Matrix Director Details How the Film Was Always Meant to Convey the Trans Experience

The original director of The Matrix has detailed how the film was always meant to convey the trans experience. Lana and Lilly Wachowski were the brain trust behind that landmark film. Lilly shared how the audience theory and reading of the film being a trans allegory is correct. If you have frequented social media in some time over the last decade and discussed The Matrix, you’ve probably seen threads that discuss the popular conception of the action film as trans allegory. Fans all over are thrilled to hear the reveal from the director. Wachowski had this conversation to promote the new documentary Disclosure on Netflix. In those comments, she also confirms that Switch was supposed to be a man in the real world and a woman in The Matrix.

“I’m glad that it’s gotten out that that was the original intention,” Wachowski explained in the interview. “The world wasn’t quite ready, at a corporate level...the corporate world wasn’t ready for it [at the time].”

“When you make movies it’s this public art form,” the director revealed. “I think any kind of art that you put out in the universe, there’s a letting-go process because it’s entering into public dialogue. I like that there’s an evolution process that we as human beings engage in art in a non-linear way. That we can always talk about something in new ways and in new light.”

“I’m glad that people are talking about the Matrix movies and the trans narrative. I love how meaningful those films are to trans people. The way that they come up to me and say, ‘These movies saved my life,’ because when you talk about transformation, specifically in the world of science fiction, which is just about imagination and world-building,” she also shared. “The idea of the seemingly impossible becoming possible. I think that’s why it speaks to them so much. And I’m grateful that I can be a part of throwing them a rope to help them along their journey.”

The fourth iteration of the film series is already in production with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss returning. Matrix 4 is scheduled for release in 2022. Production had to shut down previously because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as Hollywood groans back into action, fans eagerly await any new information on the filming.

