See Superman Actor Henry Cavill as Captain Britain in MCU Fan Art

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release a slew of projects ranging from television to film, and among that list are some pretty exciting things. In Phase 5, we'll see films like Blade, Thunderbolts, and Captain America: Brave New World, and even have begun developing a new Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. Fans have been wondering when we could see Captain Britain appear in live-action, and they even think that Superman actor Henry Cavill could be a good choice for the part. One artist on Instagram created a new concept that shows the Man of Steel star as the iconic Marvel hero.

Henry Cavill Captain Britain Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new design that shows Henry Cavill as Captain Britain. In the fan art, Cavill gets dressed up as the Marvel hero, and he looks pretty good. While we don't know if Cavill will join another superhero project after his Superman exit, this looks like a good fit for the actor. You can check out the fan art below.

Henry Cavill was Rumored as Hyperion in Loki

There was a recent rumor that Cavill would appear in Loki as a member of the Squadron Supreme known as Hyperion and the actor replied to debunk those theories.

"As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki..." Cavill revealed. "It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage…If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too."

What is the Next Marvels Studios film?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

