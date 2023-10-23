Wolverine Joins The Avengers in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red Trailer

Wolverine officially joins Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a trailer for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red. The LEGO-branded special arrives on Disney+ this Friday, and pits the Avengers against The Collector, who wants to add the heroes to his rare collection. This version of the Avengers consists of Iron Man, Captain Americas (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson), Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, and Black Widow. When it comes time to add someone with special skills, the only candidate that fits the description is Wolverine. He’s the best at what he does, and what he does isn’t very nice.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red marks one of the first Marvel Studios projects to incorporate Wolverine, who came over with the X-Men and Deadpool when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. Fans will have to wait for the big Wolverine/Deadpool team-up in Deadpool 3, which was recently delayed and pulled off the release calendar. For now, fans can watch Wolverine fight alongside the Avengers in the new trailer for LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red before Logan makes his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds celebrate birthdays

Deadpool 3 features Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine, reuniting him with Ryan Reynolds, who will portray the Merc With a Mouth once again. Along with being good friends, Jackman and Reynolds also have something in common: they both celebrate birthdays in October. Hugh Jackman turned 55 on October 12th, while Ryan Reynolds turned 47 on October 23rd. To celebrate Reynolds’ birthday, Rob McElhenney filmed a special video featuring Chris Pratt, where a new park was dedicated to the Deadpool actor in Wrexham, Wales.

The Ryan Reynolds birthday video starts with a very tired-looking Chris Pratt sitting across a table from Rob McElhenney. After Pratt asks why he’s there, McElhenney fills the Guardians of the Galaxy star in on how he and Reynolds are always doing elaborate stunts for each other’s birthdays. Well this year, McElhenney’s idea revolves around a park, and who better to be involved with that than the former star of Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt? Cue the Parks and Recreation theme music!

Will Captain America 4 take Deadpool 3’s release date?

There has been some speculation on whether Deadpool 3‘s old release date of May 3, 2024 will be scooped up by Captain America: Brave New World. While Captain America: Brave New World isn’t completely done, production is infinitely farther along than Deadpool 3 is at this point. As ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast has pointed out in recent weeks, Marvel Studios has made it a point to own that May release window for more than a decade now. The studio will want to keep a major release for the month of May, and could easily slot Captain America 4 in Deadpool 3‘s place.