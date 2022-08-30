Marvel Studios Now Has an Official Timeline Keeper

Marvel Studios has never been busier. The film branch at the House of Ideas continues to pump out a record number of films every year in addition to its sprawling offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size of its own interconnected universe, it went ahead and hired someone to keep track of the timeline.

In a recent interview with The Direct, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law head writer Jessica Gao revealed there's a person at the studio whose job is to specifically look after the franchise's timeline, making sure everything falls into line.

"It's definitely after– post-Endgame," Gao said of the She-Hulk time period. "There actually is a Marvel person whose job it is to trace the timeline of everything. And we checked with him a lot about where the timing is. And so it's like… the show is a few years after Endgame."

Interestingly enough, She-Hulk will also feature the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, which means they likely had their work cut out for them trying to decide whether the character's DefendersVerse show actually fell on that timeline.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," Gao previously said about Cox's performance. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," the writer added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.

