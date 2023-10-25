MCU's Secret History With Joanna Robinson | Phase Zero

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios has been making plenty of headlines with stories being spread across geek media as the work of Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards has uncovered details in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ranging from deals made by Marvel Entertainment decades prior to Iron Man's arrival on the big screen in 2008 through the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the best-selling book has plenty for Marvel fans to learn about the process of getting the biggest cinematic franchise to be just that. To celebrate the book's release, co-author Robinson joined the Phase Zero podcast on Wednesday.

"We've been hearing from people that there's new stuff, even if they thought they knew everything, there's new stuff that they didn't know," Robinson said. "A different idea of Marvel emerges from it when you put it all together like that." The conversation visits several of the topics covered in Robinson's MCU book, an idea which started half-of-a-decade ago. Originally, Norton approached Robinson to write a book about Game of Thrones. When she passed on the idea, Marvel was pitched next. At the time, she was covering Marvel films for VanityFair. "I loved the movies," Robinson said. "I felt like I knew 85% of a lot of these stories and I wanted to fill in the gaps of that extra fifteen percent, like, what did happen to Edgar Wright?" At the time, Marvel was dropping hit after hit at the box office. While the franchise remains a juggernaut, some of their box office returns and audience sizes on Disney+ have proved to be a bit more challenging in the Multiverse Saga than they were in the Infinity Saga.

The full episode interviewing Robinson is available now on all major podcast platforms. The interview is followed by Phase Zero's standard Wednesday MCU news updates, with topics including the delay of Deadpool 3 and Kevin Feige's recent comments about which projects are canon to the MCU's Sacred Timeline. Links to Phase Zero's latest episodes can be found below.

