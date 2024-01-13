Mean Girls Star Renee Rapp Confirms Her Take On Regina George's Sexuality

Mean Girls hit theaters this weekend and the new version of the story is based on the Broadway musical that was based on the beloved 2004 film. There are some major differences between the Mean Girls movies, including the fact that Janis Ian (now played by Moana star Auli'i Cravalho) is openly gay. However, many believe Janis isn't the only lead character in the film who is queer. Regina George, the iconic "queen bee" and leader of the Plastics is played by Reneé Rapp in the new version, and many have interpreted her version of the character as queer. Recently, Rapp spoke with The Times and confirmed she views Regina as a lesbian.

"No, she doesn't," Rapp agreed when it was pointed out that Regina doesn't seem to show any interest in the guys she dates. "She just uses them as a little pawn which is kind of what I've done with the men that I've dated in the past when I was dating men."

"I'm gay," Rapp continued. "I'm not out here playing her as a straight girl."

"[Regina being a lesbian] was always my interpretation of it, still is my interpretation of it. It might not be other people's, and I truly don't care. It's mine, and that's how I feel," Rapp added in another interview with Them.

Rachel McAdams Reacts To Reneé Rapp Playing Regina George:

Recently, original Regina George actor Rachel McAdams commented on Rapp's casting, and Rapp responded.

"I don't think she can do any wrong," McAdams told ET when asked about Rapp taking on the role. "She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice. I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can't wait to see it."

"She's so cool. She's so sick. I saw this and I was so geeked," Rapp told ET. "I love her. I'm obsessed with her."

"She's so amazing," Rapp told People earlier this year when asked about McAdams. "And she's also just so – she just is so classy, which I actually find is probably the biggest difference between the two of us. I feel like she's very kept and, like, ta-da-da, and I feel very relaxed and say whatever comes to mind."

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for Mean Girls here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls is now playing in theaters.