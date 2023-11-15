Mean Girls: Regina's Version Trailer Released

The first trailer for the new Mean Girls was released this month, and it showcased the new cast. In 2017, the iconic teen movie was adapted into a stage musical which is now being adapted into a film, taking the same journey as other movie-turned-musical-turned-movie-musicals like The Producers and Hairspray. The latest version of Mean Girls is set to star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady Heron and Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George. Rapp also played the role on Broadway. Today, Paramount Pictures released a new trailer for the film, giving focus to Regina and channeling Taylor Swift by calling it "Regina's Version."

The new trailer was released today because it's Wednesday, and "on Wednesdays we wear pink." You can check it out below:

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for the Mean Girls musical here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Will the Mean Girls Movie Music Differ From Broadway?

The Broadway show's music was created by Jeff Richmond who previously spoke with The Holywood Reporter about the upcoming film and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Mean Girls is heading to theaters on January 12th, 2004, almost 20 years after the original film hit theaters.