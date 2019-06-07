Men in Black: International Press Tour Takes Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Russia

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are currently in the midst of their press tour for Men in Black: International, which is taking them all over the world. The two actors are re-teaming up after proving their onscreen chemistry in Thor: Raganrok and Avengers: Endgame. After a stop in Paris, Hemsworth and Thompson are now promoting their upcoming film in Russia, and both have since posted about the experience on Instagram. This time, the co-stars are accompanied by another big star: Frank the Pug.

“Thank u Russia for the Banyas, the warm welcome, and for reuniting me with my favorite co-star — Frank The Pug. Apologies @chrishemsworth | @versace happened to me again,” Thompson wrote.

“Спасибо!! Thank you Russia for the vodka, caviar, strong hand shakes and finding Frank the Pug. See you soon!!,” Hemsworth wrote.

Many fans commented on both photos, clearly excited for the latest Thompson/Hemsworth team up.

“I NEVER HAVE WANTED TO BE A DOG THIS BAD,” @vera.reinders joked.

“Omg!!! I saw you today, thank You for visiting Russia,” @_sonechkya_ wrote.

“ALL THE LOVE FROM RUSSIA TO BOTH OF YOU AND TO THE WHOLE TEAM ❤️🇷🇺 WE LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH,” @valerieokhritko added.

Even the official account for Men in Black chimed in:

“We don’t blame you, who doesn’t love Frank the Pug!,” they wrote.

Men in Black: International is being directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The new movie stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Men in Black: International will be hitting theaters on June 14th