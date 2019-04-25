New Men in Black: International Trailer Released

The summer movie season kicks off tonight with the debut of Avengers: Endgame, but we have a new look at one of the season’s other outputs. Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Men in Black: International, which you can check out above!

The trailer provides the latest look at the upcoming sci-fi spy caper, which stars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as two MIB agents who are dragged into a globe-trotting conspiracy.

“The genesis of the whole thing is a young girl whose life had been altered by an encounter with Men in Black,” Thompson revealed in a previous interview. “And the idea is that unlike Will [Smith] in the original films, she’s a protagonist who hasn’t been recruited but has found them.”

“The [series’] style is so deliberate in its design and storytelling,” executive producer E. Bennett Walsh explained. “It’s not a standard action movie. It has a certain point of view, and some of the humor is that very matter-of-factness.”

“We went into the project knowing the deep affection we and the fans have for Will and Tommy,” director F. Gary Gray added. “We’re not replacing them, simply adding to their team.”

“The start of the first movie talks about immigration,” Thompson added. “and Will [Smith] has these really searing jokes about race…. I think you do have the chance inside of all this escapism to say something, and make a movie that has heart and that has satire and that holds up a mirror to our stuff. I think that’s possible, without preaching.”

In addition to Hemsworth and Thompson, the cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emma Thompson.

Men in Black: International arrives in theaters on June 14th.