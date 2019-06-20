Men in Black: International Star Tessa Thompson Pays Tribute to Young Fan

Men in Black: International hit theaters this month, and the film’s cast are still sharing images from the movie’s world premiere in New York City. Tessa Thompson, who plays Agent M in the new film, took to Instagram today to celebrate her favorite part of an otherwise busy couple of weeks (in addition to traveling the world to promote the new flick, the actor also attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards). According to Thompson, the highlight was getting to meet an adorable young fan in an epic cosplay.

“These past couple weeks have been almost a blur— except, my favorite moment of all— meeting the one person I really made @meninblack for. Hers was the first face I saw when I arrived to the premiere— and it’s still on my mind. And what she said to me, I’ll never forget,” Thompson wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including lots of celebrities.

“Adorbs,” January Jones of Man Men fame replied.

“❤️,” Emily V. Gordon wrote. (The Oscar-nominated writer also happens to be married to another MIB: International actor, Kumail Nanjiani.)

“This is so sweet!!,” Glow star, Britney Young, wrote.

“Recruiting her ASAP ❤️,” the official Men in Black account added. (Too cute!)

Men in Black: International was directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and follows our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The new movie stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Unfortunately, the film’s premiere did not result in the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise’s history, coming in at low 23%. ComicBook.com‘s own Charlie Ridgely gave the film two out of five stars, calling it “clunky” and claiming it suffers from “mediocrity.” You can read the full review here. (Although, for the record, it is the opinion of this post’s author that it was quite fun!)

Men in Black: International is now playing in theaters everywhere.