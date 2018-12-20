Movies

The Internet Is Obsessed With ‘Men In Black International’s Trailer

By

Men In Black has been away from the spotlight for some time now, but the interstellar series couldn’t be kept down forever. Next year, the sci-fi title will return with a new venture, and the first trailer for Men In Black International has got the Internet buzzing.

After all, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth did not come to play in this film, and fans are feeling — well — sexually frustrated over their tailored suits.

As you can see below, social media is being lit up with reactions to the trailer. Twitter has several worldwide hashtags trending in response to Men In Black International, and it seems plenty of the reactions are positive. From the reel’s soundtrack to its visual effects, Men In Black‘s comeback is shaping up to be a good one, but fans are really looking forward to its leads.

Yes, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson may star in the film, but Hemsworth is stealing the show with his co-lead. Tessa Thompson is getting plenty of bisexual praise as she is seen donning a tailored suit in this trailer, and her forward character pushes Hemsworth’s clean shaven role up a notch. So, if all goes well, Men In Black International should be the first of many team-ups these actors get to have as they hunt down rogue aliens on Earth.

So, are you feeling excited for Men In Black International?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Men In Black International stars Tessa Thompson (Agent M), Chris Hemsworth (Agent H), Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson (Agent O), Davina Sitaram (Clubber), Kumail Nanjiani (Pawny), and Rebecca Ferguson. Men In Black International arrives in theaters on June 14th.

