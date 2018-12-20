The Internet Is Obsessed With ‘Men In Black International’s Trailer

Men In Black has been away from the spotlight for some time now, but the interstellar series couldn’t be kept down forever. Next year, the sci-fi title will return with a new venture, and the first trailer for Men In Black International has got the Internet buzzing.

After all, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth did not come to play in this film, and fans are feeling — well — sexually frustrated over their tailored suits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, social media is being lit up with reactions to the trailer. Twitter has several worldwide hashtags trending in response to Men In Black International, and it seems plenty of the reactions are positive. From the reel’s soundtrack to its visual effects, Men In Black‘s comeback is shaping up to be a good one, but fans are really looking forward to its leads.

Yes, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson may star in the film, but Hemsworth is stealing the show with his co-lead. Tessa Thompson is getting plenty of bisexual praise as she is seen donning a tailored suit in this trailer, and her forward character pushes Hemsworth’s clean shaven role up a notch. So, if all goes well, Men In Black International should be the first of many team-ups these actors get to have as they hunt down rogue aliens on Earth.

So, are you feeling excited for Men In Black International?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Men In Black International stars Tessa Thompson (Agent M), Chris Hemsworth (Agent H), Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson (Agent O), Davina Sitaram (Clubber), Kumail Nanjiani (Pawny), and Rebecca Ferguson. Men In Black International arrives in theaters on June 14th.

Press ‘F’ For Respect

RIP bisexuals. You’ll be missed. But what a way to go. #MenInBlack https://t.co/yp7OrydUqg — ? Christmas Nic ? (@CloneNic) December 20, 2018

Serving Those Looks

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson feeding the bisexuals well in men in black international! pic.twitter.com/iKCGCNs7D8 — josie ?? (@emiliaheards) December 20, 2018

Seeing Eye To Eye

men in black is getting my points pic.twitter.com/wofk3r5bLo — H (@infinitystony) December 20, 2018

Mass Extinction

tessa thompson wearing a suit in men in black. straight girls going✈️ extinct across the globe as we speak pic.twitter.com/tEWj3NNiem — gabi (@harleivy) December 20, 2018

The Duality

LADIES AND LADIES I WELCOME YOU CHRIS HEMSWORTH BUT IN MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL pic.twitter.com/VGSaRv1EVL — chlei ? (@mercurhye) December 20, 2018

Worldwide Alert

Dale: “Did you know they were making a new Men In Black, with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson?”

Me: “Yes. Every bisexual knows.” — Coral ? (@parody_bit) December 15, 2018

Looks Coming In Hot

I know Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are both looking ?? in Men in Black, but can I just say Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson are also serving looooks pic.twitter.com/SODO3cPkkY — Madsthetics° (@madsthetic) December 20, 2018

Bold Assumption

Since the new “Men in Black” has both Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson I’m just going to assume it’s the sequel to “Love Actually.” — Matt McDaniel (@themattmcd) December 20, 2018

Snatched Snatch

i honestly would not care for a men in black reboot but they really snatched chris and tessa for it…….. they know how to take my money pic.twitter.com/5p8rkvZxAz — icarus tasnim ︽✵︽ SAW AQUAMAN & SPIDER-VERSE (@captainslouis) December 20, 2018

Cameo Please?