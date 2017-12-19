Micronauts Movie Gets a 2020 Release Date

Two years ago, Hasbro‘s Allspark Pictures and Paramount announced their plan to create a shared movie universe containing several popular toy brands, thus making G.I. Joe, Micronauts, Visionaries, M.A.S.K. and ROM exist in one world. Now, the studio is moving forward with that project with the Micronauts movie getting an official release date.

In addition to the long-awaited third G.I. Joe movie which is set to open on March 27, 2020, Micronauts will hit theaters on October 16, 2020. A third movie was announced today as well, Dungeons & Dragons, which will debut on July 23, 2021.

For those unfamiliar, Micronauts is based on a late 1970s line of toys manufactured and marketed by Mego based on and licensed from the Japanese toy company Takara’s Microman toy line. The Micronaut toys were originally available between 1976 and 1980 with the line being discontinued prior to Mego’s bankruptcy and dissolution in 1982. Comic books based on the toys, however, have been around off and on since 1979. First published by Marvel Comics between 1979 and 1986, IDW began publishing a new comic book series in 2016.

In addition to the announcement of the G.I. Joe 3, Micronauts, and Dungeons & Dragons, there was also the announcement of an untitled Hasbro film opening on October 2, 2021. While there is no information about that that untitled event film might be about, some fans are speculating that it might be the eagerly anticipated G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover film, further deepening the Hasbro shared movie universe.

Micronauts is set to open in theaters on October 16, 2020.

