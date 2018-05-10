Mike Myers Wants Next Austin Powers Movie From Dr. Evil’s Point Of View

Mike Myers has portrayed many iconic characters over the years, with one of his most famous being the James Bond parody Austin Powers. Myers’ portrayal of the character concluded with 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember, though the actor confirmed he’d be interested in revisiting the series with a new spin by approaching it from the perspective of the series’ villain, Dr. Evil.

“I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil’s perspective. So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll,” Myers shared with Entertainment Tonight. “Start the campaign, please. Thank you.”

These comments echo both Myers and director Jay Roach’s outlook on the franchise, as they both explained last year that they have been interested in telling in new Austin Powers story since they finished working on the previous film.

The actor might be excited to tell a new story and focus more of the attention on the villainous character he played, though a new chapter might not be the same without his sidekick, Mini-Me, who was introduced in the second film. Sadly, actor Verne Troyer passed away earlier this year, who became the breakout hit of the series as the miniature clone of the villainous mastermind.

“Verne was a fantastic human being,” Myers shared during an emotional appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And a great comedian. And I always just want to make that point. As written, Mini-Me is like almost a prop, but he brought it up off the page, made it better than written and we just ended up giving him more and more stuff to do. But a great physical comedian, a great dancer, just a fantastic guy.”

Myers was a dominating force at the box office in the ’90s and early-’00s, thanks to his Austin Powers films as well as Wayne’s World and Shrek. Despite the immense success, Myers’ new film Terminal is his first live-action role since 2009’s Inglorious Basterds.

“It’s a very, very wonderful, entertaining — I can’t even talk about it, there’s so many twists and turns,” the actor shared of his new film. “You’ll have to see it, there’s so many twists and turns. I don’t even know quite how to explain it without giving away everything.”

Terminal lands in theaters this Friday.

