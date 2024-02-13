Live-Action Miles Morales Movie Teased by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer

After the success of Sony's Into the Spider-Verse franchise and his own video game, Miles Morales is arguably the most popular version of Spider-Man over the past few years. While fans wait for the character to make his live-action debut, longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal seemingly threw cold water on the notion the character would be appearing anytime soon. Now, one of the architects of the Spider-Verse world is scaling back those feelings by teasing a potential Miles Morales live-action debut before you know it.

According to Chris Miller, the "two movies" Pascal had previously referred to are the next movies in the Spider-Verse and Tom Holland Spider-Man franchises. "To clarify, when she said 'not until we make two more movies,' she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film," Miller tweeted Monday night.

To clarify, when she said “not until we make two more movies,”she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film. https://t.co/3tmEwEctwB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 13, 2024

At the Oscars' luncheon earlier Monday, Pascal said movie-goers wouldn't see a live-action Miles Morales until Sony made two more Spider-Man films, leading some to believe fans would have to see two more movies starring Tom Holland's Peter Parker before Morales appeared.

"Someday. Not until we make two more movies. Someday. Someday. We're very happy doing [the animated Spider-Verse movies]," Pascal said at the luncheon.

Interestingly enough, Holland himself has said he's weighed the idea of moving on from the role of Peter Parker in order to make room for someone to be cast as Miles Morales.

"Maybe it is time for me to move on," Holland said in 2021. "Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life...[but] If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has yet to set a release date.