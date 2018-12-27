Disney Star Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to ‘Hunger Games’ Star Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially tied the knot!

On Wednesday, Cyrus took to Twitter to confirm the pair’s nuptials, posting a series of black-and-white photos of the pair in wedding attire. While the photos don’t necessarily confirm that a wedding ceremony took place, Cyrus captioned one of the photos with “10 years later”, which some have interpreted as an official announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

10 years later ….. pic.twitter.com/Lm8VD5AVxa — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2018

Fans started speculating about Cyrus and Hemsworth’s wedding over the weekend, thanks to various social media posts that showed the pair’s celebration. One video showed the pair in wedding attire cutting a cake around friends and family, while another showed Hemsworth drinking from a shot-ski with his father and his brothers, Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Westworld‘s Luke Hemsworth.

Hemsworth is known for his work in the Hunger Games franchise, as well as Independence Day: Resurgence, and The Muppets. Cyrus starred on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana for several years, before turning her focus to music. Cyrus has a unique tie to the world of genre movies, as she voiced Mainframe in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2008, and sparked a relationship soon after. The pair officially got engaged for the second time in 2016.

What do you think of Cyrus and Hemsworth getting married? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!