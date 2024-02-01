The Handmaid's Tale Star Elisabeth Moss Reveals She's Pregnant With First Child

Elisabeth Moss, star of The Handmaid's Tale and Mad Men, is about to become a mom. The actress confirmed the news that she is expecting her first child during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday. Moss did not name the baby's father. During the segment, Kimmel jokingly asked her: "are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" Moss responded, "Little bit of both. I've been really lucky. It's going really well."

Kimmel then provided her with tips about what to bring to the hospital, which were shared to him and his wife years ago by actor Bill Murray. You can watch the entire segment below.

Is The Handmaid's Tale Renewed For Season 6?

Back in 2022, Hulu confirmed that The Handmaid's Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season, but updates on it have been scarce following last year's Hollywood strikes. As Moss revealed on the same interview with Kimmel, production on the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale should begin at some point this summer.

"We are going back to shoot this summer. Our final season," Moss revealed. "People are really starting to get upset. Especially when I tell them that we haven't even started shooting yet. Like, 'When is it coming back?' 'Well...' They get a little upset. It probably won't be [released] until maybe 2025."

What Is The Handmaid's Tale About?

In Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The Handmaid's Tale stars Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

Will There Be an The Invisible Man Sequel?

Another project of Moss' that has struck a chord with audiences has been The Invisible Man, the 2020 horror film reimagining the iconic Universal Monsters character. As Moss told ComicBook.com in a previous interview, she isn't entirely ruling out the possibility of The Invisible Man getting some sort of sequel.

"I can't really say much, but it's definitely not -- it's not necessarily in the rearview at all, but I do think that we have, with any sequel, you obviously want to make sure that you are doing the original justice," Moss shared with ComicBook.com about a potential sequel. "And so none of us involved have any intention of just cracking out another thing and throwing it up and just seeing what happens. We really want it to be as good, if not better, than the first one. Did I actually answer the question at all? It's not in the rearview. How's that?"

Congrats to Moss!