‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown to Play Sherlock Holmes’ Younger Sister Enola

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is to play the sister of Sherlock Holmes in a new film series.

The Emmy-nominated actress will both star and produce the Enola Brown series. Brown will play Enola, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft. Enola investigates mysteries, proving that great detective work is a Holmes family trait.

The series is an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes novels. The series begins with The Case of the Missing Marquess. Two of the six novels in the series earned Edgar Award nomination.

Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes are overseeing the project for Legendary.

These films continue Brown’s relationship with Legendary. Brown just wrapped a starring role in Legendary’s and Warner Bros.’ Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Brown has expressed interest in playing a role in Star Wars, specifically young Leia. She also tried out for X-23 in Logan but lost the part to Dafne Keen.

Brown will return to her breakout role as Eleven in the third season of Stranger Things. Currently, the young cast has no idea what the new season will entail. The show’s producers have offered some hints.

“We definitely see when Will is saved…that particulate, we used to call it ‘the particulate of evil,’ it emerges not in the Upside Down but in our world,” said Shawn Levy. “And maybe that’s gotta be dealt with.”

“That feeling of the world getting bigger, especially coupled with the fact that it now seems clear that Brenner [Matthew Modine] is alive, Brenner is out there…and also we’ve now confirmed Eleven is not the only one,” Levy continued. “There are more numbers.”

“The guys have talked about how different things can play out, different elements that you’ve seen in the season. And I think what it really came down was… ending with this amazing sequence and then showing it’s not over, rather than leaning too much, either way, to determine our fate for Season Three,” Dan Cohen said.

“This time, the [Duffer] brothers very consciously wanted to promise less so that their freedom is more,” Levy said.

Source: Deadline