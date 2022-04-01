Morbius 2: Jared Leto Invokes Morbin' Time Meme in Hilarious Video

✖

It's Morbius' world and we're just living in it! Sometimes, the Internet can take a bit too far and that might be the case with Morbius. The Jared Leto-led Sony movie hit theatres earlier this year and wasn't well-received by critics or audiences. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 1 out of 5 and called it "lazy" and "incomprehensible." However, these last couple of weeks have seen a rise in Morbius love on Twitter with the "Morbin' time" meme becoming a trending topic and brands like KFC getting in on the joke. In fact, the bit has gone so far that Sony has decided to re-release the movie in theatres. Just when we thought the Morbius jokes couldn't get any more extreme, Morbius himself has taken to social media with a hilarious video teasing a (hopefully) fake sequel.

"What time is it?" Leto asks in the post. We bet you can guess... that's right... it's Morbin' time! In the video, Leto is seen reading a script for Morbius 2: It's Morbin' Time before the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme plays in the background. You can check out the post below:

What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022

Morbius was directed by Daniel Espinosa and also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and Al Madrigal with a cameo from Michael Keaton.

"I mean, it's kinda like a chicken and the egg there, you know, the physical informs the mental and the mental informs the physical and this was just a perfect opportunity for me to not only to… You know, I got a chance to bring this character to the big screen for the first time," Leto recently told ComicBook.com. "And I have to say, it's an absolute honor to do that."

"It's harder and harder to find a character that hasn't been portrayed before," Leto added. "And the fact that this character is coming to screens for the very first time April 1st, I'm incredibly excited about that. And the other thing that I loved is that you have this transformative performance inside of this big Marvel movie and that there were kind of three characters in one here, it was perfectly suited for me and what I'm interested in."

Morbius is now playing in theaters... again.