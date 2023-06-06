Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Director Chris McQuarrie Celebrates Finishing Part One With New Image

It looks like work is complete on one of the most highly anticipated blockbusters of the summer. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One doesn't hit theaters until July, but director Christopher McQuarrie is celebrating the completion of the picture this week. The filmmaker took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to reveal that the first of two Dead Reckoning films is complete, showing off an image from the movie in the process.

"Mission: Delivered," McQuarrie wrote in the post. "Congratulations to the best cast and crew on the planet and thank you for choosing to accept. Thank you Paramount Pictures for believing in the impossible. And thank you to our friends and families for your limitless love and support during the making of this film."

Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise and the third that McQuarrie directed. It will also be the longest film in the series, even though it's just the first part of the whole Dead Reckoning story. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cocks in at 2 hours and 36 minutes without credits. Previously, the longest film in the series was Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which ran just under two and a half hours.

That could mean that 2024's Dead Reckoning Part Two might be even longer, since there's potential for it to be the last film in the saga. There's still another year before Part Two is set to hit theaters, so it'll still be some time before we find out how long that one ends up being.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.