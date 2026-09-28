MCU Ghost Rider: 3 Marvel Characters That Are Required to Appear in Ryan Gosling’s New Movie

While Kevin Feige has repeatedly emphasized that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third saga will focus heavily on establishing a new mutant mythology starting with Jake Schreier’s X-Men reboot film, the sprawling franchise is, of course going to continue exploring other corners of Marvel Comics lore. In addition to Schreier’s untitled film, Black Panther 3 and a Ghost Rider movie will also be released in 2028. The latter film was announced at San Diego Comic Con in July, with Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Shawn Levy directing and Ryan Gosling set to star, realizing the actor’s frequently publicized dream of playing the demonic Marvel anti-hero.

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Little else is known about Ghost Rider at this point, including its official title. Gosling and Levy have stressed that their upcoming Star Wars film, Starfighter, focuses on introducing new characters and concepts to that franchise, rather than bringing back many past stars or continuing long-running storylines from previous media, and it’s possible that they’ll do the same with Ghost Rider, keeping the number of familiar Marvel characters or plot points to a minimum. On the other hand, Deadpool & Wolverine was full of both cameos and larger supporting roles for returning favorites so it’s equally likely that Gosling’s Rider could encounter some familiar faces. The following are three of the existing MCU characters who would make the most sense to appear.

3) Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna)

The 2028 film may be Ghost Rider’s first outing on the big screen since Nicholas Cage’s sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance back in 2012 (unless Gosling’s character is introduced in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars) but Marvel TV did briefly have its own Rider. Gabriel Luna portrayed Robbie Reyes, a Ghost Rider still new to the comics at the time, in the fourth season of the MCU’s first TV series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In the comics, Robbie differs from other Riders by receiving his powers from the ghost of his uncle, a serial killer named Eli Morrow, rather than one of the previously established Spirits of Vengeance, which despite their demonic connections and brutal tactics are usually benevolent. S.H.I.E.L.D. simplified the back story of Luna’s version, revealing that an unidentified previous Rider had transferred a more traditional Spirit of Vengeance into him when Robbie made a deal with a mysterious entity after he and his brother were victims of a drive-by shooting.

Though Robbie only appeared in 10 episodes of S.H.I.E.L.D., his storyline and Luna’s performance received enthusiastic responses from fans and critics. In fact, Luna was set to headline his own Ghost Rider spin-off series for Hulu as part of a new line-up of shows for that platform based on Marvel horror comics to be titled “Adventures into Fear”. However, development of the series was cancelled before any material was filmed and most other plans for “Adventures into Fear” followed soon after. Bringing Luna’s Robbie into the new Ghost Rider movie would make up for this disappointment and would go a long way towards reducing S.H.I.E.L.D. fans’ frustrations with how the series has been largely ignored by the rest of the MCU, which even members of the cast and crew have publicly shared. Gosling and Levy may prefer if the former’s character is the only one with a flaming skull for his first movie, but even if that is the case, Robbie could still be included. Being a Ghost Rider is a curse, not a blessing, so Luna appearing as a solely human Robbie could give the character an unexpectedly happy ending if his specific spirit were to be passed to Gosling’s character. That said, this wouldn’t be as viscerally exciting as seeing Robbie in his mystically-powered Charger racing alongside Gosling’s Rider, who will presumably use a flaming motorcycle as most other Riders do in the comics.

2) Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen)

If any more recent MCU characters are safe bets for inclusion in Ghost Rider, this devilish villain is one of them. Mephisto is one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful and long-established villains, having been introduced back in the 1960s. Originally created as a thinly veiled stand-in for Satan so that Marvel could tell stories with a devil-like figure without receiving excesses of religiously-based criticism, Mephisto has in later stories been more explicitly-linked with the Christian Devil, including in Cage’s Ghost Rider films, in which the character was played by Peter Fonda and Ciarán Hinds, respectively.

Ghost Rider’s is one of the most confusing corners of Marvel continuity, with the origins of the Spirits of Vengeance, and Mephisto’s involvement with them, or lack thereof, having been repeatedly changed by retcons. It wouldn’t be surprising if, to avoid this, the new film establishes clearer links between Mephisto and the MCU Rider (or Riders,) especially given that the former is already part of the franchise. After speculation about debuts in several earlier projects, Mephisto was actually introduced in the 2025 series Ironheart, played by Sacha Baron Cohen. Ironheart is one of several projects from the Multiverse Saga that may not receive much follow-up despite its cliffhanger but many still expected Mephisto to reappear even before Ghost Rider was announced, especially as his extensive magical abilities could easily let other actors inhabit the role if Cohen is ever unavailable.

1) Another Midnight Son

Created in the 1990s, the Midnight Sons are a team of Marvel heroes with supernatural and occult ties. Since several early entries in the Multiverse Saga displayed horror genre influences and introduced new magical and monstrous characters, speculation that the MCU would eventually feature a version of the group in its own crossover movie has been widespread. Some fans also expect the MCU to change the team’s name to the gender-neutral Midnight Suns, as a 2022 video game adaptation did. But while some of those aforementioned projects, like Werewolf by Night, were successful, others received more mixed responses, and as with a possible Young Avengers adaptation, the franchise has subsequently made little apparent progress developing serialized storylines or crossover projects that could bring the team together. The announcement of Gosling’s film reignited hope for the supernatural crossover, as various Ghost Riders have been leading members of most incarnations of the Midnight Sons.

If a Midnight Sons movie is indeed in Gosling’s Marvel future it would not be surprising if one or more of his future teammates appears in his solo movie before the whole group comes together, much as the Avengers did back in Phase One. As for who those other heroes could be, it’s anyone’s guess. Mahershala Ali’s Blade was expected to be one of the cinematic Midnight Sons for a time, but given the actor’s recent comments about Marvel’s failure to develop his solo Blade reboot, it’s extremely unlikely he’ll be playing the role in any future projects. The MCU’s been similarly slow to bring back Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight but Isaac has seemed more open to reprising his role and spoken of his interest in a Midnight Sons storyline. The franchise has plenty more magic users and monsters to choose from, but some incarnations of the Midnight Sons have also included more grounded crime fighters who fit the team’s darker tone. Frank Castle/The Punisher often works with the horror heroes and Matt Murdock/Daredevil is on the comics’ current iteration of the Midnight Sons. MCU fans are particularly desperate for Charlie Cox’s Matt to be added to future projects after the news of Daredevil: Born Again’s cancellation and including the famously religious hero in Ghost Rider would be especially interesting if it led him to cross paths with Mephisto.