Mission: Impossible Stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Spotted Together at Wimbledon Amidst Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise has spent the better part of this year and some of last year filming Mission: Impossible 7, but there have been many setbacks due to the pandemic. The last update was reported in June when the production came to a halt yet again after another positive COVID test was discovered on-set. Cruise may be struggling to complete the new film, which will also see the return of director Christopher McQuarrie, but the actor does seem to be enjoying the company of his new castmates. There have been rumors that Cruise has been dating Hayley Atwell, who is best known for playing Peggy Carter in the MCU. The two were spotted at Wimbledon together yesterday alongside another Mission: Impossible franchise newcomer and MCU alum, Pom Klementieff.

Many pictures of the trio at the event have been circulating on Twitter. "A set down, it isn't mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova #Wimbledon | @TomCruise," the official Wimbledon account tweeted. You can check that out below:

A set down, it isn't mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova#Wimbledon | @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/0HoYtt3kud — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

Back before the Cruise dating rumors started, Atwell had been sharing a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content from the Mission: Impossible 7 set. She shared everything from rock climbing videos to photos with her co-stars and even teased a classic MI chase scene with a picture of her and Cruise in a car.

In addition to Cruise, Atwell, and Klementieff, the next M:I movie is set to see the return of Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. Earlier this year, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) would be joining the cast.

Towards the end of last year, Cruise sparked controversy after losing his cool on set over supposed violations of COVID-19 protocol. You can read what he told the crew below:

"We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!," Cruise was heard yelling at crew members. "I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movie. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.